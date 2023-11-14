Liana will have the upper hand in the new episode of ‘Come back to me’. The Telemundo soap opera starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas It will reach its maximum level of tension after Liana caused Nuria an accident while she was standing on a ladder. On the other hand, Santiago’s new partner would be very close to discovering her last name and the family relationship that Braulio has, with whom the young woman was in love in the past.

To know the outcome of these and more stories within the new Mexican novel of the moment, we invite you to read this note, where we will provide you with all the details so that you do not miss a single moment of this fiction, which continues to captivate more and more people in Aztec lands.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 27 of ‘Come back to me’

When does chapter 27 of ‘Come back to me’ come out?

Episode 27‘Back to me’ will premiere TODAY, Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This new novel, which began airing on October 9, 2023, starsWilliam LevyandSamadhi Zendejas, who play Santiago and Nuria. It is expected that, as the chapters go by, more people will be trapped by its exciting story.

What time to watch chapter 27 of ‘Come back to me’?

‘Back to me’a novel directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez,will release its 27th episode starting at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time) of the previously mentioned date in the United States. For its part, the production ofTelemundo It can be seen in Mexico from 8:00 p.m. It should be noted that ‘Vuelve a mí’ is an original Telemundo production, which aired on October 9, 2023.

Where to watch ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you cannot access the television signal to watch‘Back to me’LIVE, there is the option to watch the novel ONLINE through the website or the streaming platform.Telemundo, in which you can also find all the previous chapters of the fiction. On the other hand, you will enjoy this production through the application ofPeacockwhose episodes are available one day after their official broadcast.

Nuria would be close to discovering Santiago’s true last name. Photo: Telemundo

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see‘Back to me’through the channelTelemundoLIVE, download the free app on any device; however, it is only available for the United States. On the other hand, you can watch the fiction completely FREE on the production’s official YouTube channel.

This is the cast of ‘Come back to me’

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García

