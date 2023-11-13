Chapter 26 of ‘Come back to me’, the Telemundo novel starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, could mean the end of Nuria and Santiago, who find themselves in the path of Liana and Braulio, respectively, and who are willing to do anything to achieve their goals. On the other hand, the dark secret about Roberto’s death would come to light, which would unleash great chaos within the Zepeda clan, putting the family business at risk.

If you want to know what else will happen in the new episode of ‘Back to me’In the following note we will tell you all the details about its launch, so that you can follow all the moments of this new production that has already completed its first month on the air, after its premiere on October 9.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Come back to me’, chapter 25, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 26 of ‘Come back to me’

When does chapter 26 of ‘Come back to me’ come out?

Episode 26‘Back to me’ will premiere TODAY, Monday, November 13, 2023. This new novel, which began airing on October 9, 2023, starsWilliam LevyandSamadhi Zendejas, who play Santiago and Nuria. It is expected that, as the chapters go by, more people will be trapped by its exciting story.

What time to watch chapter 26 of ‘Come back to me’?

‘Back to me’a novel directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, will release its 26th episodebeginning at 9:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and 8:00 p.m. (Central Time) on the aforementioned date in the United States. For its part, the production ofTelemundo It can be seen in Mexico from 8:00 p.m.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Come back to me’, chapter 24, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

Where to watch ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you cannot access the television signal to watch‘Back to me’LIVE, there is the option to watch the novel ONLINE through the website or the streaming platform.Telemundo, in which you can also find all the previous chapters of the fiction. On the other hand, you will enjoy this production through the application ofPeacockwhose episodes are available one day after their official broadcast.

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see‘Back to me’through the channelTelemundoLIVE, download the free app on any device; however, it is only available for the United States. On the other hand, you can watch the fiction completely FREE on the production’s official YouTube channel.

Nuria’s drama to find her son is one of the narrative axes of ‘Come back to me’. Photo: Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Come back to me’, chapter 23, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

This is the cast of ‘Come back to me’

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García

#chapter #Telemundo #time #channel #watch #William #Levy #online