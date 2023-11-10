Santiago and Nuria They will have a key moment in the new chapter of ‘Come back to me’. The Telemundo novel that captivated locals and strangers and that is increasing its legion of followers will premiere its chapter 24, where we will see the characters played by William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas in serious trouble, after their secrets come to light. On the one hand, Nuria will confess to Santiago that she fell in love with Braulio, while the young woman will find out about the struggle in prison of the member of the Zepeda family and will ask him for explanations.

If you want to know what else will happen in the new episode of this fascinating production, in this note we will tell you everything about its launch, so that you can be aware of all the details and not miss anything of its story, which has been captivating more and more families.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 24 of ‘Come back to me’

When does chapter 24 of ‘Come back to me’ come out?

Episode 24‘Back to me’ will premiere TODAY, Thursday, November 9, 2023. This new novel, which began airing on October 9, 2023, starsWilliam LevyandSamadhi Zendejas, who play Santiago and Nuria. It is expected that, as the chapters go by, more people will be trapped by its exciting story.

What time to watch chapter 24 of ‘Come back to me’?

‘Back to me’a novel directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez,will release its 24th episode starting at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time) on the previously mentioned date in the United States. For its part, the production ofTelemundo It can be seen in Mexico from 8:00 p.m.

Where to watch ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you cannot access the television signal to watch‘Back to me’LIVE, there is the option to watch the novel ONLINE through the website or the streaming platform.Telemundo, in which you can also find all the previous chapters of the fiction. On the other hand, you will enjoy this production through the application ofPeacockwhose episodes are available one day after their official broadcast.

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see‘Back to me’through the channelTelemundoLIVE, download the free app on any device; however, it is only available for the United States. On the other hand, you can watch the fiction completely FREE on the production’s official YouTube channel.

Samadhi Zendejas and William Levy star in ‘Come back to me’, a novel in which they play Nuria and Santiago. Photo: Telemundo

This is the cast of ‘Come back to me’

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García

