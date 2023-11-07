There will be a lot of tension and uncertainty in the episode 22 of ‘Vuelve a mí’, the successful Telemundo novel, since after the death of Robert His family will compete for the presidency of the Zepeda Group, so the betrayals and deepest secrets could come to light. As can be seen in the trailer, Braulio will have a strong argument with Liana, who threatened to tell everything about him, while Nuria He will suffer a great scare after the assault at his work, which could end his life. What else will happen in fiction?

In the following note we will tell you all the details of the premiere of its new chapter so that you do not miss any details of this production starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejasand that has already become part of many homes in Mexico.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Come back to me’, chapter 21, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 22 of ‘Come back to me’

When does chapter 22 of ‘Come back to me’ come out?

Episode 22‘Back to me’ will premiere TODAY, Tuesday, November 7, 2023. This new novel, which began airing on October 9, 2023, starsWilliam LevyandSamadhi Zendejas, who play Santiago and Nuria, respectively. It is expected that, as the chapters go by, more people will be trapped by its exciting story.

What time to watch chapter 22 of ‘Come back to me’?

‘Back to me’a novel directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, will release its 22nd episodebeginning at 9:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and 8:00 p.m. (Central Time) on the aforementioned date in the United States. For its part, the production ofTelemundo It can be seen in Mexico from 8:00 p.m.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Come back to me’, chapter 20, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

Where to watch ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you cannot access the television signal to watch‘Back to me’LIVE, there is the option to watch the novel ONLINE through the website or the streaming platform.Telemundo, in which you can also find all the previous chapters of the fiction. On the other hand, you will enjoy this production through the application ofPeacockwhose episodes are available one day after their official broadcast.

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see‘Back to me’through the channelTelemundoLIVE, download the free app on any device; however, it is only available for the United States. On the other hand, you can watch the fiction completely FREE on the production’s official YouTube channel.

William Levy plays Santiago, a member of the Zepedas and who is fighting to be the new leader of the family business. Photo: Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Come back to me’, chapter 19, on Telemundo: time, channel and where to watch the novel with William Levy online

This is the cast of ‘Come back to me’

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García.

#chapter #Telemundo #time #channel #watch #William #Levy #online