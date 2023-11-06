The novel ‘Come back to me’ has reached one of its most decisive moments. After the death of Santiago’s father and the revelation of the truth about Braulio, Nuria’s future love will make a radical decision. Don’t miss what episode 21 of this recent hit from the Telemundo network will bring. The protagonists of this passionate love story are William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas.

In this note, we will provide you with a complete guide with all the information you need so that you do not miss a single detail of this exciting Mexican production.

Watch the trailer for episode 21 of ‘Come back to me’ here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pICN0OFBhrU

When is chapter 21 of ‘Come back to me’ released?

The Telemundo novel ‘Vuelve a mí’, starring William Levy, will premiere TODAY, Monday, November 6its chapter 21. According to the preview, Santiago is present at the funeral of his father Roberto, after having learned of all the atrocities that his brother Braulio committed.

What time to watch episode 21 of the soap opera ‘Vuelve a mí’?

Chapter 21 of ‘Come back to me’ will air from 9:00 pm (United States time), just like in Peru.Likewise, in Mexico you can see it from 8 pm. On the other hand, if you are in another country, you can see this new episode through the official Telemundo website.

The drama starring William Levi and Samadhi Zendejas is a success on Telemundo. Photo: okdiario

Where to watch ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you cannot access the television signal to watch ‘Vuelve a mí’ LIVE, there is the alternative of watching the novel ONLINE through the website or the Telemundo streaming platform. On this site, you can also find all the previous chapters of the fiction. On the other hand, you will enjoy this production through the application ofPeacockwhose episodes are available one day after their official broadcast.

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see ‘Come back to me’, a novel starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, on the Telemundo LIVE channel, you can download the free application on any device; However, it is only available for the United States. As another option, it is possible to watch the fiction completely FREE on the production’s official YouTube channel.

Who are the actors and characters in the cast of ‘Come back to me’?

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García.

