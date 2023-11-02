‘Come back to me’, the Telemundo novel that is causing a sensation and that features in the leading roles William Levy and Samadhi Zendejasis getting ready to debut his chapter 19. In the preview of said episode, we could see that Braulio will confess to his father that he was the one who blamed Santiago for Alicia’s death, which is why he had to spend a long time in prison paying for a crime that he did not. committed. Besides, Santiago will have a romantic meeting with Nuria and, finally, they will be able to consummate their love.

If you want to know what else will happen in the new episode of ‘Back to me’stay for the next note, in which we will tell you all the details of its launch so that you do not miss anything of this intriguing story that has been capturing the attention of more people.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 19 of ‘Come back to me’

When does chapter 19 of ‘Come back to me’ come out?

Episode 19 ‘Back to me’ will premiere on Thursday, November 2, 2023. This new novel, which began airing on October 9, 2023, stars William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, who play Santiago and Nuria, respectively. It is expected that, as the chapters go by, more people will be trapped by its exciting story.

What time to watch chapter 19 of ‘Come back to me’?

‘Back to me’a novel directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, will release its 18th episode beginning at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time) on the aforementioned date in the United States. For its part, the production of Telemundo It can be seen in Mexico from 8:00 p.m.

Where to watch ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you cannot access the television signal to watch ‘Back to me’ LIVE, there is the option to watch the novel ONLINE through the website or the streaming platform. Telemundo, in which you can also find all the previous chapters of the fiction. On the other hand, you will enjoy this production through the application of Peacockwhose episodes are available one day after their official broadcast.

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see ‘Back to me’, through the channel Telemundo LIVE, download the free app on any device; however, it is only available for the United States. On the other hand, you can watch the fiction completely FREE on the production’s official YouTube channel.

Santiago and Nuria will have a hot meeting in which they will consolidate their romance. Photo: Telemundo

This is the cast of ‘Come back to me’