The truth will come out! In it episode 18 From ‘Come back to me’, the new Telemundo novel that is causing a sensation, Liana will tell Roberto about who was the one who blamed Santiago for Alicia’s death, which is why he had to spend time in prison. Given this revelation, the patriarch of the Zepeda family was shocked, as he feels that his son will be devastated when he finds out that he was Braulio who accused him of murder.

If you want to know the outcome of this shocking story, in the following note we will tell you everything about the launch of the new chapter of ‘Back to me’soap opera that stars William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 18 of ‘Come back to me’

When does chapter 18 of ‘Come back to me’ come out?

Episode 18 ‘Back to me’ will premiere TODAY, Wednesday, November 1, 2023. This new novel, which began airing on October 9, 2023, stars William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, who play Santiago and Nuria, respectively. It is expected that, as the chapters go by, more people will be trapped by its exciting story.

What time to watch chapter 18 of ‘Come back to me’?

‘Back to me’a novel directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, will release its 18th episode starting at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time) on the previously mentioned date in the United States. For its part, the production of Telemundo It can be seen in Mexico from 8:00 p.m.

Where to watch ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you cannot access the television signal to watch ‘Back to me’ LIVE, there is the option to watch the novel ONLINE through the website or the streaming platform. Telemundo, in which, in addition, you can find all the previous chapters of the fiction. On the other hand, you will enjoy this production through the application of Peacockwhose episodes are available one day after their official broadcast.

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see ‘Back to me’, through the channel Telemundo LIVE, download the free app on any device; however, it is only available for the United States. On the other hand, you can watch the fiction completely FREE on the production’s official YouTube channel.

‘Come back to me’ premiered on October 9, 2023. Photo: Telemundo See also See chapter 19 of Passion of hawks LIVE: links to see the full episodes

This is the cast of ‘Come back to me’