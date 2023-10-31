Telemundo’s latest production, starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, ‘Come back to me’, will show us a lot of drama and suspense in its episode 17. According to the preview of the chapter, Santiago has not yet revealed to Nuria that he is a Zepeda, a family that is not to his liking, so he decides to wait a time before telling him the truth. Nevertheless, Liana He will make a fatal decision that could affect his plans, seriously threatening the life of the protagonist.

In this note you will be able to discover all the details regarding the premiere of the new chapter, so that you do not miss anything about the novel that is causing a sensation in Mexico and attracts more and more followers, as its editions go by.

When does chapter 17 of ‘Come back to me’ come out?

Episode 17‘Back to me’ will premiere TODAY, Tuesday, October 31, 2023. This new novel, which began airing on October 9, 2023, starsWilliam LevyandSamadhi Zendejas, who play Santiago and Nuria, respectively. It is expected that, as the chapters go by, more people will be trapped by its exciting story.

What time to watch chapter 17 of ‘Come back to me’?

‘Back to me’a novel directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, will release its 17th episode beginning at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time) on the aforementioned date in the United States. For its part, the production ofTelemundo It can be seen in Mexico from 8:00 p.m.

Where to watch ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you cannot access the television signal to watch‘Back to me’LIVE, there is the option to watch the novel ONLINE through the website or the streaming platform.Telemundo, in which, in addition, you can find all the previous chapters of the fiction. On the other hand, you will enjoy this production through the application ofPeacockwhose episodes are available one day after their official broadcast.

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see‘Back to me’,through the channelTelemundoLIVE, you can download the free app on any device; however, it is only available for the United States. On the other hand, you can watch the fiction completely FREE on the production’s official YouTube channel.

Production of the novel began in May 2023 in Miami, United States. Photo: Telemundo

This is the cast of ‘Come back to me’

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García.

