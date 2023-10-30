‘Come back to me’, the novel starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, entered its fourth week with intensity and drama on the surface. In chapter 16 of the new Telemundo fiction, Santiago It will add great detail to Nuria, exciting the followers of the soap opera that the moment they had been waiting for could come true. However, one of the suitors of Levy’s character, Liana, I would devise something to prevent a relationship between the two from occurring. What will happen?

If you want to know what else will happen in the new chapter of ‘Back to me’in this note we will tell you all the details you need to know regarding its launch, so that you can follow the minute by minute of this production, which became one of the public’s favorites.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 16 of ‘Come back to me’

When does chapter 16 of ‘Come back to me’ come out?

Episode 16‘Back to me’ will premiere TODAY, Monday, October 30, 2023. This new novel, which began airing on October 9, 2023, starsWilliam LevyandSamadhi Zendejas, who play Santiago and Nuria, respectively. It is expected that, as the chapters go by, more people will be trapped by its exciting story.

What time to watch chapter 16 of ‘Come back to me’?

‘Back to me’a novel directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez,will release its 16th episode starting at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time) on the previously mentioned date in the United States. For its part, the production of Telemundo It can be seen in Mexico from 8:00 p.m.

Where to watch ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you cannot access the television signal to watch‘Back to me’LIVE, there is the option to watch the novel ONLINE through the website or the streaming platform.Telemundo, in which, in addition, you can find all the previous chapters of the fiction. On the other hand, you will enjoy this production through the application ofPeacockwhose episodes are available one day after their official broadcast.

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see‘Back to me’,through the channelTelemundoLIVE, you can download the free app on any device; however, it is only available for the United States. On the other hand, you can watch the fiction completely FREE on the production’s official YouTube channel.

Santiago sought to make Nuria fall in love with him by giving her a large amount of flowers, something that surprised her. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

This is the cast of ‘Come back to me’

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García.

