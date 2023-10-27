‘Come back to me’ is getting more and more interesting because of the Telemundo signal. Many fans of the new novel have been captivated by the love story between the characters of William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas. According to the preview of chapter 15 of the Mexican production, Santiago will be willing to conquer Nuria, but Liana will get in her way by telling lies that will cause the affection between both figures to end.

If you want to find out what will happen in today’s episode, pleaseTelemundo, continue reading this note. We leave you a complete guide with all the information on the new Mexican novel‘Back to me’and its chapter 15 online.

When is chapter 15 of ‘Come back to me’ released?

The Telemundo novel ‘Come back to me’, starring William Levy, will premiere its 15th episode TODAY, Friday, October 27.According to the preview, Santiago will approach Nuria to win her over, but she still has some doubts about it. However, everything was cut short after Liana went to the store to tell him that she was looking for her boyfriend: Santiago. As we know, Liana intends to take the young man’s love away from Nuria.

What time to watch episode 15 of the soap opera ‘Vuelve a mí’?

Episode 15 of ‘Come back to me’ will air from 9:00 pm (United States time), just like in Peru. On the other hand, if you are in another country, you can see this new episode through the Telemundo website.

Nuria, Santiago and Liana are part of the cast of ‘Vuelve a mí’ – Photo: People en Español

Where to watch ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

If your case is like that of many, who cannot access the television signal to watch‘Back to me’LIVE, there is the option to watch the novel ONLINE through the website or the streaming platform.Telemundo. On this site, you can also find all the previous chapters of the fiction. On the other hand, you will enjoy this production through the application ofPeacockwhose episodes are available one day after their official broadcast.

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see‘Back to me’,novel starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, on the TV channelTelemundoLIVE, you can download the free app on any device; However, it is only available for the United States. As another option, it is possible to watch the fiction completely FREE on the production’s official YouTube channel.

Who are the actors and characters in the cast of ‘Come back to me’?

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García.

