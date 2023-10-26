‘Come back to me’, the new Telemundo novel starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, will premiere its chapter 14 today. According to the preview shown, things will not go well for Santiago. What could be seen is that this character will have, apart from Nuria, more women behind his love, but apparently none of them will succeed because this figure will face danger.

So that you can find out what will happen in today’s episode, please Telemundocontinue reading this note in which we leave you a complete guide with all the information about the new Mexican novel ‘Back to me’ and its chapter chapter 14 online.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 14 of ‘Come back to me’

When is chapter 14 of ‘Come back to me’ released?

‘Back to me’, The Telemundo novel starring William Levy will premiere its chapter 14 TODAY, Thursday, October 26. According to what could be seen in the trailer, Nuria and two more girls will fight for Santiago’s love. However, this character will be in serious danger because he will face Marcos Gaitán, who was wanted for being Alicia’s murderer.

What time to watch episode 14 of the soap opera ‘Vuelve a mí’?

Episode 14‘Back to me’It will begin broadcasting at 9:00 pm (United States time), just like in Peru. On the other hand, if you are in another country, you can see this new episode through the Telemundo website.

Where to watch ‘Come back to me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you cannot access the television signal to watch‘Back to me’LIVE, there is the option to watch the novel ONLINE through the website or the streaming platform.Telemundo, in which you will also find all the previous episodes of the fiction. On the other hand, you will also enjoy this production through the application ofPeacockwhose chapters are available one day after their official broadcast.

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE and ONLINE?

To see ‘Back to me’, novel starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, through the channelTelemundoLIVE, you can download the free app on any device; However, it is only available for the United States. On the other hand, it is possible to watch the fiction completely FREE on the production’s official YouTube channel.

What actors make up the cast of ‘Come back to me’?

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García

