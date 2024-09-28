Deputy Bezuglaya: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky is hiding at his dacha in the Kharkov region

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Maryana Bezuglaya, known for criticizing the command of the Ukrainian army, said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU), Alexander Syrsky, is “hiding in his dacha” in the Kharkov region.

The People’s Deputy also reported that the Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army, Anatoly Bargilevich, has not been seen for a long time, who stopped appearing in public amid rumors of receiving bribes. She noticed that now his deputy signs all documents instead of him.

This information quickly spread among the military and further aggravates the already low authority of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine among combat units Maryana BezuglayaDeputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Bezuglaya called on Syrsky to explain himself

The Ukrainian deputy noted that she sent an official appeal to the State Bureau of Investigation. According to Bezugla, they answered her evasively, but assured her that they had transferred the information to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) for verification.

Photo: Roman Chop/AP

The people’s deputy called on the military to explain themselves. She hoped that the information about giving and bribes was fiction. Although I noticed that rumors about this are spreading everywhere. “Refute them and show yourself. Both. Please,” the people’s deputy urged.

At least come back, you’re a mess here! Maryana BezuglayaDeputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Earlier, the people’s deputy accused the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of failing defense in a number of areas

On September 22, Bezuglaya accused Syrsky of failing to defend himself in a number of areas. A few days earlier, she stated that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were engaged in criminal activities in their posts.

“There are no fortifications beyond Chasovoy Yar, Konstantinovka is not ready for defense, nor is Kurakhovo,” the people’s deputy said, pointing out that a similar situation is observed in Selidovo.

Photo: cunaplus / Shutterstock / Fotodom

In addition, she noted that Syrsky “deliberately tore to shreds” the third assault brigade when the fighters began to raise questions. Bezuglaya also noted that the commander of the 110th separate mechanized brigade, who led the unit and actually formed one of the best ground brigades, was removed.

According to the Verkhovna Rada deputy, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is indifferent to the lives of Ukrainian citizens. She also called Umerov his accomplice and called on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to “snatch the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the bloody clutches” of Syrsky.