This Thursday, July 20, will begin ‘The great famous chef: the repechage’. Along these lines, six eliminated participants will set foot on the culinary reality show again to convince the demanding jury with their seasoning. Among the artists who will fight to return to the program is Jimmy Santi, who -in an interview with La República- revealed that injustices were committed while he was on television. “My friend Pavón was rated better than me,” said the popular ‘Chin chin’ at first.

Although Jimmy Santi He did not like certain acts of the jury, he has promised to return to ‘The great celebrity chef’ for a special reason.“I am going to put everything. I am going to fight for my generations of 60, 70 and 80”, It was the promise made by the Peruvian artist, who is currently 78 years old.

