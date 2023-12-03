Come back and play. Just as happened on Saturday in the match between Cali and Junior, this Sunday in the classic paisa between National and Medellín The fans forced the interruption of the game due to bad behavior.

(You may be interested in: Green humiliation: Medellín achieved the biggest victory in its history against Nacional)

DIM’s 5-0 win over Nacional enraged the fans of the purslane team in the stands of the South Sports Centerfrom Envigado, where the match was played, because Atanasio Girardot was disabled.

Bad fan behavior

With 12 minutes left in the game, the Purslane fans began to throw objects onto the field and confront each other in the stands.

This behavior forced the central judge to suspend the development of the commitment. The players waited on the field while the ESMAD to ensure your safety.

The biggest difficulty was, as happened in Cali, that the players could not go to the dressing rooms because objects were thrown at them from the stands.

The referee John Hinestroza decided to finish the game due to lack of guarantees, despite the fact that there were 12 minutes left in the game.

Disorders in the National vs. classic Medellin. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

It was necessary to wait until the western stand was cleared from the stage so that the teams could leave the field of play.

Atlético Nacional fans trying to get onto the Polideportivo Sur field. It is becoming customary for fans to want to invade the field and the worst thing is that there is no exemplary sanction from Dimayor to prevent it. pic.twitter.com/AGLLaprrFo — Alfonso Hernández (@AlfonsoH) December 3, 2023

This event recalled what happened on Saturday in Palmaseca, when Deportivo Cali fans threw objects and even invaded the stadium field, trying to attack the referees of the match.

In this match the central judge also had to end the game before regulation time was up.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news