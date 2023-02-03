The social network of TikTok It is based on short content that follows the trends that quickly change in the feed of its users. It is not uncommon for this viral content to include behaviors or practices that They can be dangerous for the integrity and life of people.

In Mexico, there is once again an episode of health risk for some children who have ended up affected by following one of the latest trends on TikTok.

At least 15 elementary students from a school in Guanatajo, in Mexico, have been intoxicated with tranquilizers for participating in a challenge known as ‘Whoever falls asleep last wins’.

This tendency consists of consuming drugs that induce sleep and trying to stay awake as long as possible, the last person to fall asleep, is the winner of the activity.

In the case of Guanatajo, the poisoning of the 15 minors between the ages of 10 and 11 occurred because minors ingested clonazepam in brownies made with marijuana and began to show symptoms of malaise.

Given this, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has said that, “the inappropriate consumption without medical supervision and irresponsible of drugs with anxiolytic properties such as clonazepam, has side effects that range from drowsiness, dizziness and nausea to loss of problems with balance, coordination problems, difficulty thinking or remembering, headache, muscle or joint pain, blurred vision, tremors, incontinence or urinary retention, and increased saliva.

It is worth clarifying that the referenced medication is a drug used to prevent seizures and treat panic disorder, anxiety. Likewise, the MedlinePlus portal highlights that, in addition to being addictive, “may increase the risk of serious or life-threatening breathing problems, sedation, or coma”.

