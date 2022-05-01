I was very tired, I had just finished a very busy week, full of commitments, discontent and tight deadlines. I had decided to spend a day at the beach in the company of a book and myself, without intruders. I was fumbling in the living room, trying to collect the sunscreens, the beach towels, a book that I could finally finish reading and other miscellaneous items to put in the bag. When my dogs started watching me wagging their tail.

They looked at the bag of the sea thinking it was a suitcase and me who, hastily, I was ignoring them. They sat next to the bag, on the carpet, and silently started talking to me.

It was clear that it was Sunday, and it was Sunday for them too: they wanted to leave the house.

Arthur and Cocó

In a first phase I had decided to leave them at home with my daughter, because the male, Arthur, is particularly exuberant and little inclined to sociality; he had a difficult childhood and he loves madly only his family unit-pack and some other sporadic person who frequents my home. To enter into a relationship, he needs a very slow emotional break-in, which does not go well with an impromptu Sunday at the sea. Cocó, his companion in adventures and on the couch, is particularly sociable, party-loving and playful; she bothers passers-by, all of them, in order to receive attention and pampering.

And he would sell his soul to the first crunchy or caress that passes.

Finished the bag, I could not take my eyes and my heart from them.

They looked like two salt statues. Properties. Pleading, with demeanor and dignity. Wagging their tail sparingly, just enough to make you feel guilty. Austere but affectionate. They won, I told myself. I take their double carrier and decide to take them to the sea with me, even though I am aware that I would have neglected the book and would not have rested as I hoped.

Taormina in the sun

Here we are at the sea of ​​Taormina.

The sun is already hot, the sky is such an intense blue that it seems to dazzle. From the beach you can see Calabria on one side and Augusta on the other. There is not the shadow of a cloud, all interspersed with a thick array of prickly pear in bloom. A fishing boat is returning from its fishing: it sails slowly, no more than five knots, it leaves a soft trail between the waters that close as it passes.

The sand is yellow, gold in color. Shiny and spotless, freshly raked.

I stop dazed to look at the horizon enraptured by light and warmth, and they with me. I choose a sunbed and an umbrella.

I lay my dogs on the bed, at my feet, with their little heads in the shade, and I make a thousand recommendations: “do not bark, do not disturb, do not sprinkle the sand at passers-by”. And while I talk to him I feel a bit stupid, basically I tell myself.

I arrange the bowls with the water, well aware that soon they would become a mixture of water and sand, I take their towels and their toys, and I hope to rest.

Empathy and rest

My Sunday at the beach was wonderful, not at all tiring, radiant with light and unexpected harmony.

During the whole day my dogs have dozed, played with each other, ran around the beach with their leashes and me, nibbled their bones, sunbathed. Not necessarily in that order. I read, slept, bathed, talked to other bathers, ate, sunbathed. Not necessarily in that order.

Every person who passed by my cot stopped to look at them, and they reciprocated with contagious affection.

My dogs, like all other dogs, smell exactly the smell of fear and love, so they approach or remain in their place if those who approach are interested in them or cast in fear or not wanting to have. nothing to do with them. Sometimes I think we should learn on our own.

If you have a dog you know it

During this gift of mine to myself called “Sunday at the beach with my dogs”, I talked to strangers, who thanks to my dogs have become known.

Because when you have a dog, you can recognize who loves them or who is lucky enough to live with them from a distance. Distances close to zero and hearts open wide and talk to each other. It is true that interaction with dogs triggers deep emotional interactions. It happens every time, in every place. The heart suddenly opens and each dog has the enormous power to create a deep and intimate connection with everything and everyone.

Seeing with the heart

Animals teach us to live outside words, to hear and see with the heart, even without ears and eyes. Today, after years of assiduous frequentation of this beach, I have seen and felt unprecedented vibrations that I had never experienced before.

At the end of the day, the owner of the lido di Taormina told me: “Thanks for the company, your dogs have made this place a better place”.

