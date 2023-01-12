Assault on Congress in Brazil: “Only adults, elderly and children at home”

The assault on Congress in Brazil remains a mystery still to be solved. President Lula decided to go through with it on attempted coup of the faithful of Bolsonaro and to investigate the principals the strategy is to analyze chatsabout social the riot was born. It was all online. It was all clear. Of course, the Bolsonarists in the chats – we read in Repubblica – have used code words to organize last Sunday’s assault on democracy, but it is not impossible to understand that “beach trip in BrasiliaIt wasn’t a pleasure trip. Is that Selma he wasn’t throwing any party. The revolt has begun, ended and restarted in public channels on Telegram, Messenger, Signal and Whatsapp. You can’t really understand what happened in Brazil, and is still happening, if you don’t read the chats. “The attack of the jaguar“, the manifesto of a “Mega-manifestação nacional” appeared in 21 cities “for the reconquest of power”.

These i encrypted messages of the organizers of the coup a Brasilia, the assault was appointed “Selma’s Party”. “Selma – reports the Republic – he invited no children And Senior citizensonly adults who want to participate in the games: target shootingcops and robbers, the dance of the chair…”, they write in the chat. “It is important that everyone thinks about their personal hygiene, therefore bring your mask so that do not burn your eyes for the pepper cake…”. The official plan was actually much more complex and dangerous, but not everything was achieved. “We conquer the Congress, the Federal Court and the Palazzo di Planalto. Let’s block the roads and make them unusable refineries they airports“. Chats like these, for investigators, are mines of clues. In there, the identity of those who tried to overthrow the government legitimately elected. Bolsonarists know it and they are deleting the posts. The government Lula wants to ask messaging platforms for help for resurrect deleted messages.

