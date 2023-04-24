Comcast announced this Sunday the immediate termination of the chief executive of NBCUniversal. Jeff Shell, who used to head a media empire, will leave the media company after an investigation concluded that he had an inappropriate relationship with a co-worker. “I deeply regret having let the company and my colleagues at NBCUniversal down,” the CEO said in a statement. The entertainment giant has not disclosed who will take over from Shell, who has been guiding the company since 2020.

“Today is my last day as CEO,” said Shell, who was with Comcast for 19 years. “It has been a privilege,” added the executive through an official communication. Shell has admitted to having an “inappropriate” relationship with a “woman from the company”. The company had hired an independent firm to investigate the relationship with a Shell colleague, who is married.

The investigation began recently when the woman involved filed an internal complaint. Shell was able to keep her job while a law firm did the research. “It is disappointing to communicate this. We have built this company on a culture of integrity,” Comcast’s two top executives, Brian Roberts and Mike Cavanagh, told employees in an internal memo. This, the president of the company, has not revealed who will take over from Shell, but for now he will assume his duties. Comcast bought NBCUniversal in 2009.

Shell took over from Steve Burke and became CEO in January 2020. Prior to this, he was head of Universal Studios. With only a few months in office, he had to deal with the coronavirus epidemic, which shook the business of studios and theaters in a short time while it exploded television content. Shell and other Hollywood executives then had to go through a crisis that added to an already urgent situation, the transition to the digital model and the reduction of the exhibition window that allows production companies to show their tapes on screens.

As CEO, Shell faced the pandemic with austerity policies and cost cutting, which resulted in the dismissal of hundreds of employees in the different channels of the company. NBCUniversal owns cable networks like MSNBC, USA, E! and Bravo.

During the health emergency, Shell was also able to take advantage of the closure of cinemas to advance some of its business transformation ideas. He was the one who gave the green light for Trolls World Tourone of Universal’s strong cards in 2020, was available on platforms of streaming and that they did not have to wait for the reopening of the rooms. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s digital service has 20 million subscribers. It lags far behind Netflix and HBO Max. Last year it lost $2.5 billion as part of its growth strategy. It is expected that in 2023 it will lose even more to close the gap with respect to its competitors.

An executive with new ideas

The son of a military man and a graduate of Harvard Business School, Shell is described by the trade press as an executive who had little interest in cultivating celebrity relationships and taking care of Hollywood’s big egos. The Wall Street Journal describes a meeting that the executive had with Quentin Tarantino in 2015. The director was preparing the premiere of the hateful eight and Shell chaired Universal. The filmmaker said that he wanted to show it in 70 millimeters, for which the cinemas needed special projectors. Shell countered with a proposal: “How about we launch it for iPhones?” The idea made Tarantino stand up and leave the room.

Within Comcast, a company that he entered in 2005, Shell was known in English as Shooter, for his inexhaustible ammunition of new ideas. Some were occurrences. During his time at Universal he proposed that Steven Spielberg remake Jaws, something ET’s father diplomatically rejected, assuring that he would only do it with a “perfect script.”

