Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

The Union fears – despite the EU dispute over Volker Wissing – the end of the combustion engine. An application is intended to increase the pressure. The paper is available to Ippen.Media.

Berlin/Munich – The future of the internal combustion engine is an important topic for Germany’s industry – and a very symbolically charged one at that. In the spring of 2023, Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) caused an uproar in the EU and the traffic lights by blocking the de facto phase-out of combustion engines.

But from the point of view of the Union in the Bundestag, far too little has happened since then. It sounds the alarm: the CDU and CSU want to put pressure on Wissing with a motion against a “ban on the climate-neutral combustion engine” in the Bundestag; the draft is in place Merkur.de from Ippen.Media in advance. The CSU MP Ulrich Lange also made the most serious allegations against the traffic light minister.

Wissing flop with the combustion engine? Union sees the traffic light minister’s skins floating away

Wissing is turning a “simple defeat in the combustion engine” in the European Parliament into a “double defeat for the people and industry in Germany,” said Lange Merkur.de. Despite major announcements, the Liberals have not presented a compromise proposal for the future of the combustion engine beyond 2035.

In the meantime, Wissing’s skins were threatening to swim away, warned Lange. EU Climate Protection Commissioner Frans Timmermans, who allegedly promised the transport minister a solution, is no longer even in office. The situation could become even more serious after the EU elections in June: “It is not to be expected that a new commission would feel bound to the alleged promises of its predecessor commission,” warns the CSU member.

The dispute over the internal combustion engine The EU wants by 2050 climate neutral will be allowed – from 2035 onwards New car no CO₂ emissions: The EU expects new cars to be in operation for 15 years. However, older cars can continue to be driven and sold used. The regulation caused massive controversy, with Wissing at the center. He had one Exception for so-called e-fuels made a condition. However, the special rule has not been worked out and will not be in place until autumn 2024. The next dispute is already underway: Wissing wants to allow EU fuel burners onto the road if they are only 70 percent CO₂ neutral. The EU demands 100 percent. E-fuels are synthetically produced alternatives to mineral oil-based fuels, such as hydrogen-based fuels: They work according to the well-known combustion principle and could be available at gas stations. Even old cars could be powered by it. However, they have to using electric current getting produced. They are only climate-neutral with electricity produced from renewable energies. In addition, the manufacturing processes cost energy – which is why, according to many experts, e-fuels are essential as things stand less energy efficient than “direct” e-mobility, their “efficiency” is worse. Research on the topic is also continuing in Germany. (fn/Sources: European Commission, ADAC)

The Union parliamentary group also makes harsh accusations in the motion that has yet to be decided, which could probably reach the Bundestag next week. Wissing celebrated the deal with the EU on an “e-fuels only” vehicle category to be created by autumn 2024 as a “major negotiation success of immense importance”. However, there are no clear agreements or guarantees for this.

The CDU and CSU now want to nail down Olaf Scholz’s federal government by requesting that they vote for binding To implement rules that exempt “vehicles powered exclusively with climate-friendly fuels” from the ban on new combustion engine registrations even after 2035. The group also calls for the much-cited “technology openness” and equal recognition for hydrogen engines and electric cars, for example. The push from the opposition ranks has little chance of success – but the issue has been placed for now.

Combustion engines have the potential for a culture war: concern for the German auto industry – but also warnings

Because, like the switch to new forms of heating, the future of cars is a sensitive area for traffic lights. The combustion engine also has the potential for a moderate culture war. In the background is not only the car as “Germans’ favorite child”, but also concern for the car industry. According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, more than 780,000 people worked in the industry in 2021, and total sales amounted to a good 410 billion euros. But other countries have long been pioneers when it comes to e-mobility. Technologically and also in terms of purchase price.

Design without title (78).jpg © Montage: Imago/Funke Photo Service/dts news agency/fn

The devil when it comes to e-fuels lies in the details (see also info box). Wissing admitted in September that the reduction in fuel emissions cannot be 100 percent. According to the portal, the two EU directorates general for the internal market and climate protection argued Euractiv at the same time about whether this should exactly be the goal. It seemed to make sense. However, electric cars also run on electricity that is partly produced using fossil fuels – at least as long as electricity production has not been completely converted. In its draft application, the Union therefore calls for both systems to be considered equally and completely.

The FDP continues to see the combustion engine as an important factor. If not in Europe, then in the rest of the world. The “technological know-how must therefore be preserved in an export country like Germany,” said party leader Christian Lindner in the spring.

CSU relies on the combustion engine: Criticism of “Savior Wissing” – “A slap in the face”

The party leadership had already indicated on Monday (November 13th) that the issue of internal combustion engines was high on the CSU’s agenda before the European elections. “The future of the combustion engine is “very crucial for our car industry,” emphasized European frontman Manfred Weber at a press conference with Markus Söder. The Christian Democrats of his EPP voted “almost unanimously for the combustion engine” in the EU – the Liberal group, including Wissing’s FDP and the Free Voters, voted against it.

Lange accused Wissing of having missed an opportunity. “Nevertheless, Wissing continues to present himself as the savior of the combustion engine,” complained the CSU politician Merkur.de. “We make it clear in our motion: This is not only ridiculous, but a slap in the face to those who have been relying on our Transport Minister for months.”

The paper also shows how complex the dispute over the future of cars is. The CDU and CSU are also calling for precautions for a future with e-fuels. Because the requirements do not yet exist on the other side of the gas station. The Union faction demands that the traffic light should “ambitiously” support projects that promote the development and production of climate-friendly fuels, in the EU and elsewhere. The goal must be a “rapid industrial ramp-up of e-fuels production”. Because a combustion engine bestseller made in Germany would also need that: a lot of sustainable fuel for the buyers’ tanks.

Florian Naumann