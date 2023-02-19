That is good news, because sports cars with a combustion engine are allowed after 2035, albeit under a very strict condition.

You regularly have the discussion about electric cars at birthdays and parties. Is it better or not, nicer, cleaner and so on. In principle it is ‘yes’, for the environment it is better to drive an electric car than one with a combustion engine. It is even better to drive much less. And don’t have kids. That really kicks things off. But yeah, that’s another discussion.

In principle, the discussion ‘gasoline or electric’ is no longer really relevant. After 2035, it is prohibited for car manufacturers to sell cars with an explosive engine. Does that apply to all car manufacturers? No! There is, in fact, an exception. Sports cars with a combustion engine may still be built and sold in the EU after 20235.

Strict conditions

There is of course a very strict condition attached to this. The exception only applies to very small car manufacturers. The manufacturer in question is not allowed to build more than 1,000 cars on an annual basis.

This means that small brands such as Pagani, KTM, Donkervoort and a whole bunch of British sports car manufacturers can continue building cars with a combustion engine for a while.

In principle, this arrangement is fine, of course. These types of cars are not only hardly built, but also hardly used. Few people drive to work in the Bugatti every day.

Exception sports cars with combustion engine

It remains to be seen how exactly the arrangement will be. In principle, it seems that it concerns a maximum production number of 1,000 units, not so much the number of cars registered in Europe per year.

A brand like McLaren does have a challenge, because they sell less than 1,000 cars in Europe on an annual basis, but they build many more.

Also important to take into account: where are they going to get the engines from. In many countries, the combustion engine will be completely illegal after 2035. So there will be no manufacturers who still make them.

The lightweight sports cars often use relatively simple engines that are built in large numbers. A Donkervoort has an Audi TFSI and a KTM a 2.0 TSI. Then you can continue with the replacement market for a while. But Pagani gets its V12 engines from Mercedes-AMG. That is going to be quite a challenge.

