As you know, at TopGear we love internal combustion engines. But as you no doubt learned firsthand on the morning of New Year’s Day, not everything that’s fun is good for you. Everything in moderation is the motto. A new study now shows that emissions from internal combustion engines may increase the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s.

As you know, at TopGear we love internal combustion engines. Or did we already say that? Anyway, it American research focuses on the harmful effects of particulate matter of size PM 2.5 – these are particles smaller than 2.5 micrometres. According to the research of several universities, cars are the main source of these particles.

As you know, uh… Where were we? Oh yes: the study looks at data from 2000 to 2017 and in places where many particles of PM 2.5 are present, the risk of Alzheimer’s is 9 percent higher. The risk of dementia is 6 to 7 percent higher. The researchers conclude that there is a good chance that there is a connection between these emissions and the nasty diseases.

Less emissions is always a good thing

Well, we’re joking about it a bit – humor is our vehicle to deliver the message. Do not get angry. We have known for some time that emissions and pollution are not good, so all the more reason to embrace the new more sustainable innovations. These need not only be electric cars, but also synthetic fuels and hydrogen. Until then, don’t hang over an exhaust.