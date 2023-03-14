Cars with a combustion engine must be made even more expensive or even banned. That is the advice to the government.

Business drivers have gone electric en masse, but that is mainly because of certain tax advantages. And they are slowly but surely disappearing. There are quite a few EV drivers who then get back into a petrol or diesel car without any qualms. In fact, according to a recent survey, almost half want to return soon.

How can you get business drivers back into an EV? Well, by simply banning the sale of business cars with a combustion engine. We are not making that up, but that is one of the recommendations to the cabinet in one new report.

This extensive study – commissioned by the government – ​​examined which measures can be taken to achieve the climate goals. You guessed it: cars are also discussed.

One of the main measures suggested is a ‘ban on the sale of new fossil business cars in 2025’. In other words: business electric driving should no longer be made attractive, but made mandatory.

That’s not all: the report also calls for a higher bpm on cars with a combustion engine. Yes, even higher bpm. Because electric cars are expensive, all cars must be made expensive, that is the idea.

To make matters worse, according to the report, fuel excise duties must also be increased and road tax on petrol and diesel cars must be increased. In broad terms, it therefore means that Jan Modaal is forced to go to work by bicycle on public transport.

And pay according to use, what about that? That is planned for 2030, but the researchers want to introduce it earlier. This is also an effective way to discourage driving.

Before everyone gets too excited: this is only advice, so it remains to be seen which measures will actually be taken. That is up to climate minister Rob Jetten. He wants to present a package of measures in the spring.

