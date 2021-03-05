The facts of our case, today, revolve around a lawsuit filed by the heirs asking the court to oblige the insurance company to compensate them financially, after losing their inheritor in a traffic accident, based on the fact that the driver of the vehicle and the insured with the company caused his mistake in the death of their inheritor, and a criminal judgment was issued condemning him.

They based their claim on material and moral damages as a result of the accident, given that their inheritor is the breadwinner for his widow and their minor children, who is responsible for their lives and their source of income, and by his death their burdens of living doubled, while the moral damages were their grief and their feeling of grief, sorrow and distress, as a result of the separation of the husband and the deprivation of minor children. The tenderness of parenting.

The court ruled to compel the appellant to pay the heirs a sum of money as compensation, in addition to the amount of blood money, and the Court of Cassation upheld the court and established a legal principle that there is nothing that prevents the heirs of the deceased from claiming compensation for the material or moral damages sustained by them, as a result of the death of their inheritor. In addition to their right to collect the value of the legal blood money that is legally due to them, and that it is decided against the perpetrator of the harmful act that resulted in the death of the testator.

The case raises the issue of combining blood money and compensation, as Article (299) of the Civil Transactions Law stipulates that compensation for self-harm is required, provided that in cases in which blood money or compensation is due, neither of them may be combined with compensation Unless the two parties agree otherwise, the indemnity is the part of the blood money that is entitled to harm someone else.

The Court of Cassation, in its rulings, stated the correct interpretation of the aforementioned article, explaining that the purpose of the prohibition is to combine the legal blood money or compensation for compensation for what befell the injured person, as a result of the harm he was inflicted on, as for the compensation due to his heirs for the moral harm that befell them because of their loss of their inheritance. It is outside the scope of compensation that the legislator meant by prohibiting combining it with blood money or injury, and therefore it is permissible for the judge to combine the blood money owed to the heirs of the deceased, and the moral damages that their persons may have suffered.

Article (293) of the same law states that the right to security deals with moral harm, which includes infringement on others in his freedom, honor, honor, reputation, social status, or financial consideration. He suffers from moral harm as a result of the death of the injured, so the compensation that is prohibited to combine with the blood money according to Article 299 is the compensation for material damage that inflicts on the person of the victim as a result of the harm that occurs to himself, and is transmitted to his heirs with his death, as for that which is owed to the heirs materially or Morally, as a result of the damages that befall their people due to the death of their inheritor, it is devoid of the compensation that the legislator intended to prohibit combining it with blood money.

