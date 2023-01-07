Combined | United’s number one star is troubled by an intestinal parasite – he is already considering abandoning the World Cup

Jarl Magnus Riiber had to miss the World Cup in Otepää. Soon, he may turn his full attention to the World Cup.

Norwegian the number one star in combined skiing Jarl Magnus Riiber thinks he will have to give up his pursuit of a fifth consecutive World Cup overall victory, even though he is currently leading the World Cup overwhelmingly again.

The reason for Riiber’s negativity, 25, is an intestinal parasite that has been bothering him for weeks. Riiber told about it for NRK.

Riiber said that he was able to train a little at first, but then his strength ran out completely. Because of his trouble, Riiber had to miss this weekend’s World Cup races in Otepää, Estonia.

“I’ve lost weight, and it’s not good for the energy required for hard skiing. So I have no chance to make my body work normally. Klingenthal will also be difficult,” Riiber said before Otepäää, also referring to the championship in Germany a week from now.

“I’ll try to move a little and see how my body reacts.”

His career Riiber, who has won 53 World Cup competitions in the past, is already one of the most successful combined skiers in history at the age of 25. He has four World Cup gold medals and the same number of overall World Cup victories.

Riiber has already considered focusing his attention completely on the World Championships in Planica, which will be contested at the turn of February and March. According to him, the decision is made a little easier by the fact that second place in the World Cup is held by a wide margin by a Norwegian teammate Jens Lurås Oftebro.

“If my body isn’t in balance in a couple of weeks, I’ll have to bluntly put the World Championships first.”

Riiber cannot say where he got the intestinal parasite from.

“Many things point to Austria, where we were at the World Cup last time, but that’s just speculation. It might as well have come from here. We simply don’t know,” Riiber told NRK.

In Finland, Riiber’s problems were reported first MTV.