Three-time Olympic champion Samppa Lajunen ended her career at the age of only 24 and now runs a multi-million euro business. This is his story of courage, faith, and new life.

Rod across the lap, a small bow, and the air guitar plays.

Samppa Lajunen already secures its first place in the overall competition of the second combined world cup. He is only 20 years old when he crossed the finish line as the winner in Santa Caterina, Italy on March 19, 2000.

Three years earlier, he won the overall race at the youngest age of only 17.