Combined | The World Cup medal ran away from Finland – Minja Korhonen and Heta Hirvonen bowed out at the end

Heta Hirvonen and Minja Korhonen were fourth after the hill section.

Finland Heta Hirvonen and Minja Korhonen finished fourth in the combined pair sprint of the under-18 World Championships

Hirvonen and Korhonen started the skiing section in fourth place, 22 seconds behind the leader. Both skied the 1.5 kilometer section three times.

The world championship was won by Japan, silver by the United States and bronze by Austria.

The medal ran away from Finland in the last legs, while Austria Laura Pletz and Anna-Sophia Gredler were able to catch up with the Finns and then run away from them.

The World Championships are contested in Planica. Minja Korhonen won the individual competition world championship on Friday.

Previously on Saturday, the under-23-year-old 10 km competitions were skied. The best among women was seventh Hilla Niemelä. Siiri Kaijansinkko was the 23rd Fanny Kukonlehto 24th and Vilma Ryytty 32:s.

Men under 23 on the same trip Emil Liekari was 18th as the best Finn. Olli-Pekka Laitila was the 20s