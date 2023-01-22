Combined | The mutual superiority of Herola and Hirvonen was only resolved in the goal camera images

Finland’s top men in the combined team took places eight and nine in the World Cup competition.

Finland Eero Hirvonen placed eighth and Ilkka Herola ninth in the Combined Men’s World Cup race in Klingenthal, Germany on Sunday.

Herola and Hirvonen started on the track almost two minutes behind the leader, but in the skiing section they narrowed the gap to just over a minute. The mutual superiority of the Finns was only resolved in the finish camera pictures at the end of the ten kilometer skiing section.

of Austria Johannes Lamparter won the race before Norway Jarl Magnus Riiberia and Austria Franz-Josef Rehrl. Riiber crashed in a corner shortly before the finish line and fell decisively behind Lamparter.

Finland of the top men, the ranking for both is the third best of the season in individual competitions. Herola was second in Otepää and sixth in Ramsau. Hirvonen already finished fifth in the combined start competition on Sunday morning and seventh in Otepää.

Sunday in Klingenthal was a tough day for the competitors, because in the morning there was a hill race that was not contested on Saturday. On Saturday, the organizers had to change the schedules and competition formats due to difficult weather conditions, and the normal competition turned into a joint start. On Saturday, the men skied ten kilometers, where Hirvonen was seventh and Herola ninth fastest.

Hirvonen succeeded on the hill on Sunday morning and finished fifth in the race. Herola finished 18th. Lamparter won the joint start race, where he was ahead of Rehrl and Riiber.

After the hill section of the joint start, the competitors climbed the tower again and improved their hill performance of Sunday’s normal race. Hirvonen was 12th and Herola 13th, but both took four places in the skiing section.

Otto Niittykoski was the 32nd of the normal competition, Walteri Karhumaa 40’s and Jesse Pääkkönen 41:s.

The combined world cup continues next weekend in Seefeld, Austria. After that, the conditioning continues in Germany’s Oberstdorf and Schonach before the World Championships held in Slovenia’s Planica in February-March.