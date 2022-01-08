Combined The fallen Otto Niittykoski sidelined on Sunday, the Finns were far from the top on Saturday

Eero Hirvonen and cup-returning Perttu Reponen skied in places 21 and 22 in Val di Fiemme.

Combined fell in a hill jump at the World Cup in Val di Fiemme, Italy Otto Niittykoski as a precautionary measure, skip Sunday’s cup race, the Ski Association said.

At the descent of the normal hill, the meadow driver lost his balance, fell violently and hit his head on the ground. However, the meadow driver was able to get up and walk away from the hillside on his own.

“Nothing bigger with these prospects, but it shook my head that the race was here this weekend,” Niittykoski commented in a statement from the Ski Association.

Combined national team coach Petter Kukkonen said a U.S. team doctor was examining the Niittykoski hotel.

“Otto is fine with the situation and he’s at the hotel. He was examined by a U.S. team doctor. Flick this weekend, and the state of being will be monitored, ”Kukkonen told Val di Fiemme.

The meadow driver replaced the one recovering from the flu in the Finnish team Leevi Mutrun. Also the first star Ilkka Herola was expelled from the team after receiving a coronavirus infection.

Saturday was responsible for the best Finnish result Eero Hirvonen, who was 21st in the final results. In the final round, he challenged his teammate Perttu Reponen ranked 22nd.

Reponen was 36th on the hill section and Hirvonen 38th. In the ten-mile cross-country skiing, the duo snapped the skiers still at a steady pace and both climbed to the Cup points.

For Reponen, the race was the first in the World Cup this season, while Hirvonen took his second best place of the season.

Arttu Mäkiaho (44th of the hill) and the fallen Niittykoski (48th) did not leave for the skiing section.

This season, Norway won all seven World Cup races Jarl Magnus Riiber did not participate due to back pain. In the absence of the species manager, Austria won Johannes Lamparter before the Germans Vinzenz Geiger and Eric Frenzel.

The cup will continue on Sunday in the Val di Fiemme, and Riiber hopes to be in the race then.