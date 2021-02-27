Combined Petter Kukkonen challenges the International Ski Federation now in measuring the route – Grievance significantly hampers Finns’ opportunities

The track is not popular with speedy skiers.

Combined in skiing, the Oberstdorf World Championship track has been adjusted from last year to undersize. According to Finnish athletes, gps gossiped about the actual length of ten races, for example, about 8.8 kilometers.

Head coach Petter Kukkonen has discussed the matter with FIS officials at the International Ski Federation, but has not received a response.

“In our opinion, the route was too short in the personal competition, but of course the FIS does not consider it a problem,” Kukkonen said at the preliminary event of the team competition on Saturday.

With the word “of course,” Kukkonen referred to last week’s skirmish when he criticized the combined costume measurement as generous and encouraging to cheat. The grievance is obvious, but Kukkonen was rewarded with a warning about the correction proposal.

Now Kukkonen challenges the union on route measurement, but at least initially with equally meager results.

“According to FIS, the route is measured and completely correct,” Kukkonen continued.

Kukkonen has two of the fastest skiers in the Finnish national team Ilkka Herola and Eero Hirvonen. Finns would like heavy ski sections, preferring longer rather than shorter ones.

“The short track doesn’t help us,” Kukkonen nailed the shrinkage of the 4×5-kilometer ski in the team competition to a total of 17.5 kilometers.

Oberstdorf World Championships in Skiing.