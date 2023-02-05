Combined | Oberstdorf served Ilkka Herola with successful jumps and “equal work”

Herola took two World Cup points in his World Cup silver medal two years ago.

Combined top Finnish name Ilkka Herola took his second point of the World Cup weekend in Oberstdorf, Germany, when the athlete from Savoia rose three places to sixth in the 10-kilometer cross-country skiing section on Sunday. Herola, who finished eighth on Saturday, made good jumps on the hilly sections of the weekend, but despite that, the battle for the podium was out of reach for the Finn on both days.

On Sunday, Herola took to the track in 1.44 minutes for Austria Franz-Josef Rehrlin after, and at the finish the Finn’s difference the German winner to Julian Schmid was 46.2 seconds. Along the way, Herola passed Estonia Kristjan Ilves and Austria by Martin Fritz and Mario Seidlinwhich was a good change for Saturday’s solo skiing.

“You could almost take yesterday’s (Saturday’s) comments as a repetition. Today the weather was a bit rougher, so at the end I caught a couple of giants. But the skiing wasn’t the best again, it was the same kind of hard work,” Herola, who won the World Championship silver in Oberstdorf two years ago, reflected on the audio recording of the Ski Association.

Herola finished ninth in cross-country skiing on both Saturday and Sunday. The Finn, who won the World Cup’s best skier award in the previous three seasons, bowed to Schmid on both days and Norway’s Jens Lurås for Oftebro, who took his second second place of the weekend on Sunday. Rehrl was third and the top name in the Cup Johannes Lamparter fourth.

Equally thick as a counterweight to skiing, Herola was satisfied with his jumping ability. The World Cup continues next weekend in Schonach, Germany, before the main goal of the season, the World Cup competitions in Planica, Slovenia.

“When it comes to jumping, the weekend was definitely a plus. I got good and steady jumps on the big hill, and it’s nice to continue on from here,” Herola said.

Eero Hirvonen didn’t participate in Sunday’s skiing after the downhill section went wrong. Hirvonen, who finished ninth on Saturday, was 4.01 minutes behind the top name Rehrl on the hill section of the day. Arttu Mäkiaho was 36th in the final results. Otto Niittykoski was disqualified on the hill section due to an illegal jump suit.