Combined Norway took prizes in the first combined women’s World Cup in history, the Finnish young team did not leave to seek experience

The Finnish United women’s team is 15.5 years old on average and aims for the 2026 Olympics.

Norwegians took a triple victory in the first ever combined women’s World Cup. In the morning on the hill section reached second Gyda Westvold Hansen rose to champion in five-kilometer skiing in Oberstdorf. He recently won the youth World Cup gold in Lahti.

Other medals went to siblings. The other was the winner of the hill section Mari Leinan Lund and a third fell on the final journey Marte Leinan Lund.

Finns was not fighting for the first World Cup in history. Coach Lasse Moilanen said in an interview with Yle that the rather young team did not leave for Oberstdorf because simply seeking experience in the current coronavirus situation did not seem sensible.

“The main reason is whether our level is adequate, whether it makes sense to compete in adult value competitions. Another thing is the young team, the average age of 15.5 years, need to think about the current situation and virus security. Health is first and foremost, ”Moilanen said.

The Moilanen Project 2026 coaching team has seven young girls aiming for the 2026 Cortina Olympics. For this season, the group’s main competitions were the Lahti Youth World Championships.

Oberstdorf World Championships in Skiing.