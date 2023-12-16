Combined | Minja Korhonen's top streak in the World Cup continues

Minja Korhonen finished third in the World Cup competition on Friday. Fifth place came on Saturday.

Finland Minja Korhonen has finished fifth in the Combined Women's World Cup competition held in Ramsau, Austria.

He jumped 96.5 meters from the normal hill and was 26 seconds short of the leader when converted to ski times. Korhonen finished fifth in the final results with the five-kilometer skiing section.

Korhonen started the World Cup two weeks ago in Lillehammer, Norway, with sixth and fifth places. Last weekend he won the Continental Cup races in Lillehammer. Yesterday, the 16-year-old from Siilinjärvi reached Ramsau as the third and first Finnish woman in history.

Today in Norway Ida Marie Hagen won, Norway Gyda Westvold Hansen was another and Austrian Lisa Hirner third. Korhonen was 57.1 seconds behind the winner. The second Finn in the competition Heta Hirvonen was the 26th