Combined Medal in the neck for dreams and back in the morning to compete – Ilkka Herola, who is in great shape, believes that “only the sky is the limit”

Ilkka Herola, Eero Hirvonen, Perttu Reponen and Otto Niittykoski will compete in Sunday’s team competition.

For the podium a combined World Championship silver medalist on Saturday night Ilkka Herola bounce of joy. For nine years, Herola has toured international competitions, but now was the time to win the award.

The Finn distinguished himself with joy from the Norwegian duo, who won gold Jarl Magnus of Riiber and from the bronze Jens Lurås Oftebrosta.

“This is not very commonplace for me, Norwegian guys are so used to being on the podium,” Herola commented on Yle’s broadcast.

Herola has received a lot of congratulations, the common joy of the whole Finnish team and the congratulations of friends, acquaintances and coaches have warmed my mind. The most impressive congratulations came from the President Sauli from Niinistö.

“It was a great honor and I am very proud.”

The Finnish team has rejoiced in the Herola Medal. Practitioner and Herola’s neighbor Iivo Niskanen congratulated “Savo’s Predator” on Instagram.

As soon as Herola gets to the hotel and the night tree with the medal, it will soon be time to continue the competition. On Sunday morning it is the turn of the team competition.

In addition to Herola, they are competing Eero Hirvonen, Perttu Reponen and Otto Niittykoski.

At least Herola’s knowledge of the continuation of the Games promises good.

“With a pressureless atmosphere, we go ahead with the races, know that we are in good shape and only the sky is the limit, there could be no better situation.”