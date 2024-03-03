Combined | Leevi Mutru, 28, jumped for the last time in his career – witnessed a terrifying accident just a moment later

Leevi Mutru arrived at the last race of his career in Salpausellä on a bicycle.

A competitive athlete ending his career today Leevi Mutru made a descent of 98m in his last race at the Combined Men's World Cup.

The hilly section of the last day of the Salpausselkä Games left plenty of work to be done for the 10-kilometer cross-country skiing section in the afternoon, but that didn't bother the 28-year-old Mutru.

“I've been through all kinds of emotions. I don't hate the feeling”, underlined Mutru after the last jump of his career.

“Gratitude and yearning were at the forefront of my mind.”

When Mutru came off the booms, the focus was firmly on the race. Suurmäki can't afford to play.

Suffering from serious health problems and injuries in recent years, Mutru won the reserve competition on Friday with a jump of 121 meters and showed that he is not just participating in his last competition weekend.

He arrived at his last race on a bicycle due to “parking problems”. There is also something extra planned for the skiing section.

“There was quite a bit of Latin in the jump.”

“Come what may, I went through all the scenarios, from vaults to high jumps. Maybe that jump (98 meters) told that it's time to leave the hills”, Mutru laughed.

Soon After Mutru's jump, the downhill seemed to turn upside down when the Austrians Mario Seidl crashed after his extra-long 136-meter slice. Immediately after landing, Seidl fell on his back and slid his hands on the ground to the bottom of the mountain, where he collapsed on his side.

Seidl was treated for a long time in the intensive care unit, and he was finally taken by ambulance for more detailed examinations.

From the skiing section It was difficult for Mutru.

“We'll see what happens. It will be a soft track, so it won't be easy for me. Let's see if I can finish,” said Mutru, who only skied a little this winter.