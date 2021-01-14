A combined influenza and COVID-19 vaccine may appear in Russia by the end of 2022. About it RIA News said the director of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg.

According to him, the center has already worked out the technology for creating such vaccines. Now they are trying to adapt it to various variants of the influenza virus and coronavirus. Clinical trials of the drug will begin early next year. “We are now working on the strains that we have, we are working out everything, and then we will connect the actual strains,” said Gunzburg.

Earlier, he said that in March, the Gamaleya center may request permission from the Ministry of Health to study the Sputnik V children’s vaccine against coronavirus. First, the drug will be tested on adolescents 14-17 years old, then on children 13-8 years old and younger.

Mikhail Rozanov, a virologist, associate professor of the pediatric faculty of the Pirogov Russian Medical University, explained the effect of the COVID-19 vaccine when the virus enters the body. He noted that the high amount of antibodies prevents the infection from taking root. The virus feels bad in humans and dies quickly.