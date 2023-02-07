A roar of exultation welcomed Alexis Pinturault at the finish line of the super G, first round of the combined at the World Championships (slalom at 2.30pm). The French champion has grown up on these tracks and was very keen on this race which he arrived at after a few days of rest (he didn’t compete in Chamonix) due to the flu. The 31-year-old, on the other hand, did a perfect race (he finished in 1’08″25), on the strength of his knowledge of the track, which allowed him to keep the Austrians behind him (the reigning world champion at six hundredths of a second after an excellent recovery in final of the race) and Haaser (at 14 cents). Back Murisier and Kilde and at 1”03 and 1”05. Bad olympic champion Strolz, offside at 2”05 and Odermatt who jumps a goal (he was 37 cents from the first). Surprisingly behind the first, the American Radamus starred in an excellent performance at 59 cents from Pinturault.