Combined In an interview with Yle, head coach Petter Kukkonen criticizes the FIS activities: “They handle the fairness of sport in a really strange way”

Kukkonen said that he had received support from representatives of other countries.

Finland head coach of the combined national team Petter Kukkonen described the race spirit of his protesters instead of fifth in the finished team competition positive.

In an interview with Yle after the race, Kukkonen criticized the International Ski Federation (FIS) for being too short on the track.

He said he tried to discuss the size of the race track on Saturday and received support from other national teams that have come to the same result with their own GPS devices.

Kukkonen emphasized that the route that was too short did not affect Finland’s performance on Sunday, but the Finns want the conditions for the next race according to the rules. It would favor skilled skiers such as Ilkka Herola.

“There’s no reason why the Link should be shortened because there’s snow here though. Let’s take the boom further, ”Kukkonen told Yle and said that he had measured the actual length of the 2.5-kilometer run at 2.25 kilometers.

F SHARP According to Kukkonen, has not taken the account in a constructive way.

“They report that the loop is the right length and point. In my opinion, it is again the FIS approach and culture that they represent here. ”

“They treat the fairness of sport in a really weird way. I can’t understand personally at all, ”Kukkonen continued.