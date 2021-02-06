Combined Ilkka Herola’s jump left the skiing tense – Herola, who told about the mood of the race weekend, comments to Iivo Niskanen on the fate of the game console

Ilkka Herola is 16th in Klingenthal after the hill section.

Combined Finnish top name Ilkka Herola is ranked 16th in the combined World Cup in Klingenthal after the hill section.

Herola jumped 129.5 meters and takes the track from 16th place, leading the race for 1.23 minutes Ryota Yamamoton after. The second is German Terence Weber, 32 seconds after Yamamoto. French Laurent Muehlethaler is third, being 40 seconds from the tip.

Eero Hirvonen was 34th in the hill section, Arttu Mäkiaho was 49th on the hill, the last.

Ten kilometers of skiing will start at 11.55.

Competitions and between rehearsals, Herola has also had time to answer her followers ’questions in the story section of Instagram. Herola is known as a music lover, among other things he plays drums in the band Zen & Tonic. Herola says that his taste in music is wide.

“Mostly, however, played on an instrument, from light to awakening.”

Herola says that his career began at the age of 6 through hill jumping and continues that skiing has been hanging out to this day. Training hours are being accrued 750-800 per year, of which resistance training for about 60 per cent, the rest of the hill-side stuff.

According to Herola, new competitors will be allowed as long as there are children on skis.

“It all starts with club activities, in Finland the road to the top is open.”

The competitive situation Herola says it’s exciting, but notes that the pressures from the media or others don’t matter.

“There’s so much more comfortable and more important in life that it’s not worth taking the stress out of them. Of course, it is nice to challenge oneself, and sometimes the desire to show to media representatives, for example, can bring an extra boost to doing so. The most important thing is what can be brought into the lives of the people who are important to you, and it’s not about sports, ever. ”

Asked about a favorite console, Herola says he’s playing on the PS4 console, but complains it’s on forever Iivo Niskasella.