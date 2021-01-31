Combined Ilkka Herola’s first victory escaped at the end: “There was no more strength for a long time”

Herola lost to Norway’s Jarl Magnus Riiber by 1.3 seconds.

Ilkka Herola placed second in the combined World Cup in Austria. He lost in Seefeld to Norway, who won the final battle Jarl to Magnus Riiber 1.3 seconds.

The third was Japanese Akito Watabe 3.2 seconds from the tip.

After the hill section, Herola went 15 kilometers of skiing in the third minute and eight seconds behind Riiber. Of the hill Kakkonen Watabesta Herola was half a minute.

Wataben Herola reached at about four kilometers, and the Finnish-Japanese duo skied leading Riiber at 11 kilometers.

Riiber had regulated his forces so that he overtook Herola, who held the top spot a few hundred meters before the victory, and skied his career to the 34th World Cup victory.

“There was no more strength for a long time,” Herola, the second fastest in skiing, whispered in the finish area to the winner and the World Cup leader Riiber.

The fastest skiing was in Norway Jörgen Graabak.

Investment was Herola’s third in the top three of the World Cup. He was second after Riiber in the Seefeld weekend combined race, which included the results of three consecutive days of racing.

Herola’s rankings over the weekend were ascending fourth, third and second. Riiber also won the triple race in Seefeld a year ago.

The World Cup continues next weekend in Klingenthal, Germany.