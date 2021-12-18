Combined Ilkka Herola’s first podium finish of the season: “After all, it’s a great day”

Herola was again the fastest skier in the race.

Ilkka Herola took advantage of his best outfit, the toughest pace of skiing at the combined World Cup in Ramsau, Austria on Saturday.

After the hill section, Herola took the track from 19th place, and the difference to the top was 1.29. At the beginning of the ski leg, Herola joined a large group that was struggling for second place in the race, far from Norway’s overwhelming Jarl Magnus Riiberin double cloth.

Herola took his time with the crew’s tails but rose to better positions in the final 2.5km lap.

In the last longer rise in Germany Vinzenz Geiger rushed out and ranked second. Herola defeated Austria in the final race Johannes Lampareterin.

“It was a pretty great day, after all. Nothing perfect on the hill, but the track was well able to patch up what was on it. That final solution was a little annoying in itself. I think I would have been in such good shape that I would have been able to get away from that group with Vinzenz Geiger, but it was not possible to ski there, ”Herola said in a statement from the Ski Association.

Herola was again the fastest skier in the race. Earlier this season, he was ranked fifth and tenth at best.

The second best Finn was ranked 17th Eero Hirvonen. Arttu Mäkiaho (26th) got his first mc points in almost three years.