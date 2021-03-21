Sunday, March 21, 2021
Combined Ilkka Herola will shoot from the track in 16th place in the last race of the World Cup

March 21, 2021
in World
0

Leevi Mutru is 45th after the hill and Wille Karhumaa is 50th.

In Klingenthal Ilkka Herola will take the track from 16th place in the final race of the combined World Cup. Herola is 1.36 minutes from the race on the hill section after leading Japan Ryota from Yamamoto.

Leevi Mutru is 45th after the hill (5.12 minutes from the tip) and Wille Karhumaa the tail set of the whole set, i.e. 50th (5.53 minutes from the tip).

The ten-kilometer cross-country section starts at 15.45.

