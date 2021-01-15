Combined Ilkka Herola, who presented the horror, took second place in Val di Fiemme

For Ilkka Herola, the podium was the first of the season.

15.1. 15:50

Finland Ilkka Herola rose second in the combined World Cup competition in the Val di Fiemme when he presented a handsome ascent on the ski leg. He was 17th and 38 seconds behind the podium after the hill section.

For Herola, the podium finish was the first of the season and the seventh of his career in personal World Cup competitions. The Finn previously had two second places, both from 2019.

Herola rose to tenth and second to eighth in the first 2.5-kilometer run. He got into the top man Jarl-Magnus Riiber into the chasing crowd and escaped a few hundred yards before the finish.

Norwegian Riiber won by 8.4 seconds, even though he left the track one and a half minutes ahead of the Finn. German Vinzenz Geiger was third and bent at the end for Herola for 1.4 seconds.

About other Finns Eero Hirvonen was 12th, Perttu Reponen 34: s and Arttu Mäkiaho 36: s.