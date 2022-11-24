Combined | Ilkka Herola wants to go home from Ruka safe and sound

The race held as a reserve race did not promise much for Herola.

Kuusamo

Finland the men of the combined team fell early as expected on the downhill slope of Ruka suurmäki in Thursday’s reserve race. Ilkka Herola was 25th as the best Finn with a jump of 118.5 meters.

“If I get home from here safe and sound, the season has started well enough,” Herola grinned to STT.

He has been healthy and has not tired himself too much during the season. Jumping has also gone well.

“Jumping has been intact in training in Rovaniemi and here. There are no problems, and the basics are fine, but for me it doesn’t mean that you can make a result here.”

of Austria Mario Seidl pounded 145.5 meters and would start the track 3.15 minutes before Herola, if the results of the reserve race should be used.

On Friday, we will jump again and ski five kilometers. On Saturday and Sunday, the skiing section is ten kilometers.