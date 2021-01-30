Combined Ilkka Herola third in the Seefeld combined

The competition was won by Jarl Magnus Riiber of Norway.

Ilkka Herola has finished third in the combined World Cup competition in Seefeld.

The competition was won by Norway Jarl Magnus Riiber, to which Herola lost 34.5 seconds.

Riiber was the first to embark on a ten-mile stretch of skiing. Herola came third in 59 seconds after him. Second Japanese after the hill section Akito Wataben Herola caught on in good time and the pursuers could not reach the duo’s position.

Herola wasn’t able to finish off the move. In the final counts and in the final straight, the Japanese was better and was able to hold his second place.