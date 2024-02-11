Combined | Ilkka Herola struggled to eighth place – the superior Norwegian star secured the championship

Jarl Magnus Riiber ensured the overall victory of the World Cup in Estonia. Ilkka Herola was eighth, Eero Hirvonen 16th.

Finland Ilkka Herola continued his good form in the combined world cup and took the second consecutive eighth place in Otepää, Estonia on Sunday.

Herola, who entered the track in 15th place, arrived at the finish line with a large main group and had to let only Germany in Johannes Rydzek too and Norway Jörgen Graabakin. The Finn's departure from the Norwegian winner to Jarl Magnus Riiber it was just over a minute and a half.

The athlete from Savo has reached fifth place at his best this season, in Ramsau in December.

On Otepää's normal hill, looking for a jump rope Eero Hirvonen finished six seconds behind Herola and was 16th. Hirvonen was 20th on the hilly section, and the gap to Herola increased to half a minute.

Men's combined, for the overwhelmingly dominant Riiber, the race win was amazingly already the tenth in a row. The Norwegian star already secured the overall victory in the World Cup four races before the end of the season, as the Norwegian's departure from Austria to Stefan Rettenegger has 449 points.

The World Cup continues at the beginning of March in Lahti.