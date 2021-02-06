Combined Ilkka Herola set off on the track at a brisk pace, eventually rising to fourth

The top group was not reached in the final straight.

On the ski section was seen in a wild letter when Ilkka Herola rose to fourth in the combined World Cup in Klingenthal, Germany. The race was won by Germany Vinzenz Geiger before their countrymen Fabian Riesslea and Eric Frenzeliawho held Herola behind in the final tension battle.

Herola did not succeed as desired on Klingenthal’s HS140 hill and reached the track from 16th place. Ryota Yamamoto was 1.23 minutes.

Herola set off on the track at a fast pace and had shrunk the gap to Yamamoto at 26.5 seconds at 2.8 miles. At four kilometers in Germany Fabian Riesslen the chase group led by him was only nine seconds away from Yamamoto, and Herola was already eleven 12.8 seconds from the tip.

Halfway through, Yamamoto had been caught, and at six miles, the top group had shrunk into a gang of ten men. Herola was fourth at this point.

Geiger broke away from the others on the last ascent. In the final straight, Herola scurried a bit and couldn’t get past the Germans.

Eero Hirvonen and Arttu Mäkiaho already lost their chances on the hill. Hirvonen was 23rd and Mäkiaho 47th.

Results:

Combined World Cup, HS140 + 10 km: 1) Vinzenz Geiger Germany 24.59.6, 2) Fabian Riessle Germany 3.5 seconds behind, 3) Eric Frenzel Germany –3.6, 4) Ilkka Herola Finland –3.8, 5) Johannes rydzek Germany –5.8, 6) Akito Watabe Japan –6.4, 7) Laurent Muhlethaler France –28.7, 8) Terence Weber Germany –29.1, 9) Ryota Yamamoto Japan –44.7, 10) Johannes Lamparter Austria –49.5 … other Finns: 23) Eero Hirvonen –1.56.4 … 47) Arttu Mäkiaho –5.39.4.