Combined | Ilkka Herola scored a dozen before the Christmas break

Riiber was surprised at the Ramsau World Cup race.

Ilkka Herola was tenth in the last race of this year’s Combined Men’s World Cup in Ramsau, Austria on Saturday. Herola started the ski section in 21st place in the hill race. Eero Hirvonen he also improved on the track by finishing 13th, after the hill Hirvonen was 26th.

In the World Cup this season, Norway won four out of six races Jarl Magnus Riiber got to the top of the ski again, but this time the Norwegian monster was bent in the battle for victory. First place was taken by Germany Vincenzo Geigerand Austria Johannes Lamparter left Riiber in third. Riiber leads the World Cup with 83 points over his compatriot Jens Lurås Oftebrohon. Hirvonen and Herola are ranked 17–18.

The women’s race was won by Norway Gyda Westvold Hansen, who has won all four women’s cups of the season. Finland Minja Korhonen was 18

The combined world cup continues after the break brought by Christmas and the turn of the year in Otepää, Estonia, on the 7th-8th. January.