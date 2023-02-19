Combined | Ilkka Herola satisfied with the level of his jumping as the World Championships approach

Ilkka Herola overwhelmingly won the Finnish championship. Eero Hirvonen missed the skiing part

Combined Finnish number one Ilkka Herola as expected, won the Finnish championship of the sport at the championships organized in his hometown Puijo in Kuopio.

Herola, who led the race after Saturday’s hill section, defeated Ounasvaara Ski Club, which took silver at the finish line of Sunday’s skiing section Walter to Karhumaan 1.46 minutes. Lahti Ski Club Leevi Mutru took bronze.

Herola told the Ski Association in the bulletinthat the thing he missed the most during the WC weekend was Saturday’s ski jumping competition, where he finished fifth among ski jumping special men.

“Didn’t really get the best in either round, but the successful jump came on the combined hill section. However, you can be satisfied with the whole. The level of jumping is reasonably good and even,” said Herola, who is heading towards the MM-Planica.

Selected for the World Championships Eero Hirvonen didn’t participate in the ski championships after the downhill section went wrong. Otto Niittykoski was fourth in the race with a second difference Arttu Mäkiaho.