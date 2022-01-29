Sunday, January 30, 2022
Combined Ilkka Herola rose to eighth in the second race of the Seefeld triple

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2022
in World
Herola was 15th after the hill section.

Finland Ilkka Herola finished eighth as the combined World Cup three-race weekend continued in Seefeld, Austria. Herola was 15th after the hill section and was just over a minute behind the German who won the race. Vinzenz Geiger.

World Cup leader, Austria Johannes Lamparter was second after losing to Geiger in 1.7 seconds. Norwegian Jørgen Graabak was third. Norway won all eight of its previous World Cup seasons Jarl Magnus Riiber was in trouble on the hill section, and he finally finished tenth.

Jesse Pääkkönen was 44th. Perttu Reponen and Otto Niittykoski interrupted.

