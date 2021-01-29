Combined Ilkka Herola reached a good attacking position in the three-day combination competition

In shorter than normal skiing, Herola was just outside the top three.

Ilkka Herola was narrowly behind the top three on Friday when he finished fourth in the combined World Cup competition in Seefeld, Austria.

Herola lost third place to Germany Vinzenz Geigerille at the end of five kilometers of skiing in just 0.4 seconds.

The competition was won by Norway, the world cup leader Jarl Magnus Riiber precisely before Japan Akito Watabea. The first and second in the competition got the same end time.

On the track for the seventh fastest Herola, five kilometers was too short a distance for him to properly utilize his skiing power.

“Vitonen’s ski section doesn’t happen terribly, we just go spinning and focus on the next day,” Herola said in a statement from the Ski Association.

He referred to the Seefeld weekend combination race, where the Friday, Saturday and Sunday races are stacked together.

The hill is jumped from the same HS109 hill, but the ski trip is always extended by five kilometers every day, so there are 10 kilometers on the program on Saturday and 15 kilometers on Sunday.

Ladulle Herola finished fifth after the hill section, as she did well in the reserve race that replaced the actual hill race, which was interrupted due to the wind on Friday. Herola jumped 104.5 meters and was 56 seconds behind Riiber before skiing.

“It was a pretty interesting day, a lot of adjustment due to the weather conditions. I got a good jump in the reserve race, it was a good place to go skiing. A good starting point for this weekend, that is the most important thing, ”Herola described.

He’s 45.4 seconds behind Riiber, who is leading the weekend’s overall race, so the gap narrowed by just over ten seconds after Friday’s hill leg.

“The difference didn’t tear up big, and we’re in the game. That’s where those races just start. ”

Herolan the best World Cup ranking of the season is a couple of weeks behind the Italian Val di Fiemme, where he was second.

About other Finns Perttu Reponen was 33rd in Seefeld, Wille Karhumaa 47: s and Arttu Mäkiaho ranked 50th.

Seefeld, Austria:

Men’s World Cup, results (hill HS109 + skiing 5 km): 1) Jarl Magnus Riiber Norway 11.32.2 (hill position 1st / 14th skiing), 2) Akito Watabe Japan same time (2nd / 14th), 3) Vinzenz Geiger Germany 45.0 seconds behind (6: s / 5.s), 4) Ilkka Herola Finland –45.4 (5: s / 7: s), 5) Espen Björnstad Norway –46.2 (3 : s / 31: s), 6) Johannes Lamparter Austria –47.1 (4: s / 17: s), 7) Fabian Riessle Germany –47.7, 8) Eric Frenzel Germany –48.3, 9) Thomas Jöbstl Austria –1.07.0, 10) Manuel Faisst Germany –1.08.6,

… 33) Perttu Reponen Finland – 2.40.1 (25: s / 48: s), … 47) Wille Karhumaa Finland –3.33.6 (46: s / 43: s), … 50) Arttu Mäkiaho Finland –4.08.3 (52: s / 16: s).

Top situation after the hill section (reserve race): 1) Riiber 138.9 points (109.5 meters), 2) Watabe 138.8 (109.5), 3) Björnstad 132.8 (111), 4) Lamparter 127.7 , 5) Herola 124.8 (104.5), 6) Geiger 122.9,

… 25) Reponen 111.4 (100.5), … 46) Karhumaa 93.2 (92), … 52) Mäkiaho 76.9 (84.5).

World Cup overall competition 11/19 after the race: 1) Riiber 640 points, 2) Geiger 411, 3) Riessle 363, 4) Watabe 328, 5) Frenzel 323, 6) Jens Lurås Ofterbro Norway 316, … 9) Herola 265,

… 12) 163, … 40) Reponen 15.

The following competition: 30.1. normal race HS109 + 10 km (Seefeld).